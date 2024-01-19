Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 110,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the average session volume of 10,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current year.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
