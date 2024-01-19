Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.63

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1348179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

