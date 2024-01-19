Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

PNFP opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

