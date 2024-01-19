Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.