Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

PNFP opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

