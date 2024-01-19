Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $216.73. 315,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,962. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

