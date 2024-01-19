Piper Sandler Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $152.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.41. 652,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

