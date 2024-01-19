Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,376. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

