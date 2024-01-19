Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.77. 366,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,243. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

