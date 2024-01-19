Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.88. The company had a trading volume of 621,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,931. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $376.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

