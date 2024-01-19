Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.70. 337,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

