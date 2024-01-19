Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.91 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.99. 102,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.