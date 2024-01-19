Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $31.91 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $688.61. The company had a trading volume of 523,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,238. The stock has a market cap of $305.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $688.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

