Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

