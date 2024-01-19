Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. 370,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

