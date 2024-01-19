Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $231.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,859. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

