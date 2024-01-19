Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 17.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.48% of Fiserv worth $341,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

