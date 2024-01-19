Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in ResMed by 48.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Down 1.1 %

ResMed stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.92. 143,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

