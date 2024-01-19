Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 439,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,640. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average of $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

