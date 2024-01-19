Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $433.53. The stock had a trading volume of 595,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average of $404.11. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $434.45.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

