Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PLG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.56. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.
