Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Down to $101.52

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.52, but opened at $96.51. Plexus shares last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 14,951 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Plexus Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

