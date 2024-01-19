Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

