Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

