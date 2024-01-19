PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after buying an additional 796,077 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 575,012 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $24,768,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $24,754,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

