Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 655,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,645,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

