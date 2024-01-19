PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$27.50 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.8008865 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,150.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 8,850 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$211,069.85. Insiders bought a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,555,783 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

