Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

PRME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of PRME opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

