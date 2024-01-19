Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.54

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.54 and last traded at $220.47, with a volume of 12826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

