Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $722.0 million-$732.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.5 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.120-1.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

