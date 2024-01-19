ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $849.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.27. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

