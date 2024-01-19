PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,225,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,098,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCT shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.