Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter.
View Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OLA opened at C$4.47 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. 35.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.