Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter.

OLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.47 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. 35.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

