Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.24. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $33.33 per share.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.34.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.