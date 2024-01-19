Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $28.15 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,186,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

