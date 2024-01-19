Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $200.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.