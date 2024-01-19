QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $148.36, with a volume of 2485894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.