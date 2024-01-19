Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

