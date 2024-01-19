Raymond James Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $36.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $77,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,995.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,596,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

