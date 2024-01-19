Raymond James Comments on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montage Gold

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02).

In other Montage Gold news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. 25.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

