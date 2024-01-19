Raymond James Comments on STERIS’’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.90 million.
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
