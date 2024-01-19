Raymond James Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 111,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

