RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

