Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,316. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.