Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 4.8%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.49. 1,073,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,505,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

