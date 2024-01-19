Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

RWT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 509,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

