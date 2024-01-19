Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27. Repay has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Repay by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 232,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 391,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

