Request Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Request has a total market cap of $83.62 million and $4.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.64 or 1.00263056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011664 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00209531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0843037 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $3,390,939.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

