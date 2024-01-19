Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:FM opened at C$12.46 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

