Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $68.56 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.